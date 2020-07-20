Hear Chris Cornell Cover Guns N’ Roses’ ‘Patience’

Today (July 20) would have been Chris Cornell’s 56th birthday.

To commemorate the occasion, Vicky Cornell and the Chris Cornell Estate dropped a never-before-released cover of “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses. Cornell recorded this rendition in Los Angeles in March 2016.

“Listening to [Chris Cornell’s cover] again after so many years it was hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories,” Vicky Cornell said in a statement. “His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories, and art.”

Cornell died in May 2017 and has been honored ever since. His daughter, Lily Cornell, also announced today that she will be launching a new IGTV show about mental health called Mind Wide Open to “help destigmatize the conversation around mental health.”

Listen to Chris Cornell’s cover of “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses below.