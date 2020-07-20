Burger Records Changes Leadership, Name Following Mass Sexual Misconduct Accusations

California-based record label Burger Records announced a number of changes on Monday night following a massive influx of sexual misconduct accusations that have been raised since late last week.

The Instagram Lured_By_Burger_Records outlined dozens of accusations levied at the Fullerton-based label, its co-owners Sean Bohrman and Lee Rickard, and some of the label’s bands.

“We extend our deepest apologies to anyone who has suffered irreparable harm from any experience that occurred in the Burger and indie/DIY music scene, the latter of which we take part. We are also deeply sorry for the role Burger has played in perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity,” the statement read.

“But words can only go so far in repairing any damage that has been created. It is the ability to put past behaviors under a microscope, and to fully listen to those who have suffered as a result of such behaviors, in order to be able to truly make meaningful changes so that not only do those behaviors no longer occur, but real positive change can be made to meet the moment,” it continued.

The label announced the dismissal of company president Rickard and his ownership stake in the company. Bohrman, it was announced, would be leaving his role as well and moving into “a transitional role.” Replacing them as interim president is veteran music exec Jessa Zapor-Gray. The victims’ account posted a statement disapproving of Zapor-Gray’s role.

To disassociate from the misconduct accusations, the company is changing its name to BRGR RECS and adding an all-woman imprint to the label, BRGRRRL. It vowed to start a fund to “to help pay for counseling services for those who suffered such trauma while engaging in the Burger scene,” and “will evaluate the whole of the existing label catalog and artists therein, discontinuing the distribution of artists according to our zero-tolerance policy.”

Read the statement in full below: