British Rock Magazine Q to Close After 34 Years

British rock publication Q Magazine will close after 34 years. The announcement was made in tweets by editor Ted Kessler on Monday morning. The next issue, which comes out on July 28, will be the last. The magazine was hit hard by a declining print market which was exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head above water in an extremely challenging print market,” Kessler wrote in an editor’s letter. “Covid-19 wiped all that out.”

He also said that the closure was “an inevitability nobody could’ve predicted as recently as March.”

Q’s final issue will be a greatest hits issue, featuring interviews from the likes of David Bowie, Joni Mitchell, and Prince.