Watch Black Veil Brides’ Exclusive Twitch Q&A

If you missed Black Veil Brides’ exclusive Q&A on SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream a couple of weeks ago, there’s some good news for you.

The 98-minute fan session saw several hundred BVB diehards ask the band about everything from their new music to their favorite foods when it was live, and has garnered thousands of views on Twitch in the 10 days since. Seeing as it’ll soon be wiped from Twitch history due to the platform’s time limits on keeping streams, it’s now officially the very first video from SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream to be uploaded to SPIN’s official YouTube channel.

Check out the video above (or on YouTube), and don’t forget to subscribe, like, and/or follow SPIN on both Twitch and YouTube for all future live and recorded video performances, Q&As, and more.

