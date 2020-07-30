After teasing “my future” since last week, Billie Eilish finally released her beautifully eerie new song.

Starting off as a jazz ballad, the song kicks into quicker gear that causes you to bounce as Eilish’s vocals float on about self-love.

“I’ve changed my plans / ‘Cause I’m in love with my future / Can’t wait to meet her / And I’m in love / But not with anybody else / Just want to get to know myself,” she sings before the tempo picks up.

The singer’s brother/producer/co-writer Finneas revealed in March that they were working on new material.

“We’ve started working on the new album, and I think the best thing we can do is stay out of our own way,” he told Vulture. “The first album was pretty pure in its intention. We didn’t set out to write a darling album. Our only target was to make an album that we liked, to play live. I think that’s all we’re gonna do for the second. All the other things are side effects. You can’t aim for those.”

Aside from working on the follow-up to We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish released “Everything I Wanted” and the theme song for the upcoming 007 movie, No Time to Die in February. She also spoke out about Rayshard Brooks’ death and showed her support for saving independent music venues.

Eilish, who has been pushing conversations about white privilege, also released a short film called Not My Responsibility. The visual, which was originally part of her now postponed world tour, discusses body shaming.

Clearly, the global pandemic didn’t stop her from getting work done in 2020. And we can’t wait to hear what she comes out with next.

Listen to Billie Eilish’s “my future” below.

