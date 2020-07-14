Bikini Kill to Return to the Road in 2021

After seeing their lengthy reunion tour wiped out by COVID-19, Bikini Kill have revealed when they’ll be hitting the road in 2021.

They’ll be starting out with a quick run in Europe, beginning on May 27 with a date in Belgium before concluding that run with a date in Berlin on June 10.

Kathleen Hanna and company will resume things in Oakland a month later at the Burger Boogaloo and will resume touring in full with a Sept. 10 show in Olympia, Washington.

In 2019, Bikini Kill played a limited number of dates in New York, Los Angeles and London as a part of a surprising reunion. This is the band’s first proper tour since 1997. Alice Bag, Donkey Bugs, Lithics, XV, CB Radio Gorgeous, Mecca Normal, H.C. McEntire, and Hurry Up will open on select dates.

See the revised tour dates below.

5/27: Brussels, Belgium @ Le Botanique

5/29: Paris, France @ Trabendo

5/31: Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowlands

6/2: London, United Kingdom @ Roundhouse

6/4: Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/6: Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv

6/7: Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

6/9: Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

6/10: Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

7/10: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

9/2: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

9/3: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &

9/5: Victoria BC @ McPherson Playhouse (not on sale yet)

9/6: Victoria BC @ Distrikt &

9/8: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

9/9: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom +

9/11: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

9/12: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

10/3: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring $

10/4: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/5: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

10/8: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre $

10/9: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington $

10/11: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/13: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/15: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

10/16: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

10/17: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/5: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

11/6: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

11/7: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/9: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

11/11: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle %

11/12: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater %

11/13: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel %

11/15: Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine #

11/16: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall #

11/18: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

11/19: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse #

11/20: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

$ = w/ Alice Bag

* = w/ Donkey Bugs

+ = w/ Lithics

^ = w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

& = w/ Mecca Normal

% = w/ H.C. McEntire

# = w/ Hurry Up