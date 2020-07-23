Big Boi and Kate Bush in the studio together?

While some would not put these two on a song together, Big Boi has been a huge fan of the UK artist’s music. In a recent interview with SiriusXM Volume, the Outkast member opened up about his admiration for Bush.

“I love Kate Bush. That’s my people, man,” Big Boi said in the interview. “My uncle turned me on to her since I was like in 8th grade. And this is like my mom’s brother, like the weirdo brother. He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and he just listened to everything. So I grew up listening to Bob Marley too, and my top two artists of all time is 1A and 1B, Bob Marley and Kate Bush. And then No. 2 would be N.W.A.”

As for his wanting to collaborate in the studio with the British singer, Big Boi said he’s been trying to get it done for years. But it wasn’t until he and his wife caught one of her Before the Dawn residency shows in London back in 2014 that he had a stronger sense of urgency.

“It was wonderful, Before The Dawn,” he said. “It was super dope to go, and just to see the songs play out onstage, the theatrics and everything. At the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine.”

A few years later after that show, the two met and had dinner.

“Just me and her had a sit-down for a couple hours,” he said. “She introduced me to Armagnac — I don’t know, it’s an almond cognac or something like that? We threw some back. We had a good old time, man. She’s really a sweet lady.”

And when asked about that long sought after collaboration, he reportedly laughed and said, “Stay tuned, stay tuned. Just stay tuned. … I can’t even talk about it right now!”

While he couldn’t talk more about that, he did give an update about the upcoming project, The Big Sleepover that he and Sleepy Brown have been teasing since last year.

“Because we like to get out the campaign when it’s time to kind of move around and shake hands and kiss babies and really get out there and perform the music,” he said, explaining delaying its release till after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. “Because that’s one of the best parts of doing it: creating in the studio for a year and a half, and then being able to see the reaction on people’s faces.”

Watch Big Boi’s interview with SiriusXM Volume below.