Beyoncé Shares New Black Is King Trailer

After announcing her new visual album Black Is King last month, Beyoncé shared its second trailer on Sunday. The short clip features appearances by Bey, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more. According to a press release, Pharrell Williams, Lupita Nyong’o, and others will also make cameos in the film.

Beyoncé wrote, directed, and executive-produced the project; however, it will also include contributions from directors Emmanuel Adjei, Blitz Bazawule, Pierre Debusschere, Ibra Ake, Dikayl Rimmasch, Jake Nava, and Kwasi Fordjour. It was filmed across locations in New York, Los Angeles, South Africa, West Africa, London, and Belgium, and will be available to stream on much of the African continent.

Black Is King is based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which Beyoncé curated in conjunction with the CGI version of The Lion King that she starred in. It will also include the song “Black Parade,” which the singer released on Juneteenth.

According to a previous press release, the album “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.” It also is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Black Is King will be available to stream via Disney+ on July 31. Watch the new trailer below.