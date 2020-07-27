Best Coast will mark the 10th anniversary of their debut, Crazy for You, by releasing a pre-filmed quarantine performance of the record — their first time playing it in full. The film features several guests, including Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, and Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry.

The Crazy for You “birthday party” is set for August 14 at 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST. The video will be archived for ticket buyers to watch for 72 hours after its premiere.

Tickets are on sale now, and any tips will be donated to the Loveland Foundation, which strives to “bring opportunity and healing to communities of color, and especially to Black women and girls” through “fellowships, residency programs, listening tours, and more.”

“Crazy for You truly changed my life,” singer-songwriter Bethany Cosentino wrote in a statement. “I was 22 years old, feeling so lost, confused and anxious — and so I wrote a bunch of songs about it. I had no idea the album would impact people the way it did back then, and I had no idea its legacy would last a decade later. When I started this band, I had no expectations of what would happen, I just wanted to make and play music with my friend. [Multi-instrumentalist Bobb Bruno] and I feel so lucky to have been able to do everything we have over the last 10 years, and we are so appreciative of our fans who have stuck with us since the beginning.”

A trailer for the project shows Best Coast running through “Boyfriend” and looking back at the origins of their acclaimed 2010 LP. Watch below.

“We made this film with our good friend Kevin Hayes, in the studio of our other good friend and producer of our new album [the February-issued] Always Tomorrow, Carlos de la Garza,” the band wrote on the ticket site. “It is a celebration of what Best Coast has always been — friends making art together.”

They continued, “This is the first time we have ever played this album in its entirety and we will be sharing some behind the scenes photos/footage/and stories of the making of the album, the songs and the story of how Best Coast came to be.”

The duo also announced some new merch (including face masks and T-shirts inspired by the album art) and a limited amount of ticket add-ons for a group Q&A following the film’s premiere. “We’re keeping the Q&A small so everyone gets a chance to ask us some questions about Best Coast / our music,” they wrote.