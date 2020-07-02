Bell Witch/Aerial Ruin’s ‘Unfamiliar Times’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is the combo of Seattle doom metal duo Bell Witch and folk singer Aerial Ruin:

Quarantine has been a time of uncertainty, confusion, and crisis. It has also proven to be a time of awakening, progression, and strength. Those who chose to take this time to reflect, learn, and adapt will surely make it out stronger in the end. There has never been a better time than now to take the time to educate oneself, grow, and fight against any force that stands in the way of equality, support, and the progression of humanity. These are some of the songs that have helped me cope with the current state of the world.

Disrupt – “Smash Divisions”

I have been cooking a ton…and with that comes dishes. I learned as a dishwasher that ALL people wash dishes faster when listening to “Unrest.” Try it. It works. Also, SMASH DIVISIONS.

Neurosis – “To Crawl Under One’s Skin”

The second this song kicked in heavy metal changed. This is a flawless and classic album. It has been incredibly interesting listening to familiar albums during unfamiliar times. I notice something new in this record every time I hear it.

Skip James – “Sick Bed Blues”

I feel confident saying everyone has had a bit of the sickbed blues over the last few months. The weight of Skip James’ music and lyrics are undeniable. This album has played on repeat.

She Past Away – “Uçtu Belirsizliğe”

I was really looking forward to seeing this band this year. Hopefully, they decide to come back to the states once it is safe. This album always cheers me up a bit. It’s also a favorite while driving on tour.

Willie Nelson – “Denver”

This album is timeless. Best paired with a bonfire. Here’s one of Willie’s favorite Howard Zinn quotes taken from “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me While I Die.”

Ataraxie – “Face the Loss of Your Sanity”

This band is amazing. This song in particular has a way of grabbing, and not letting go. Im assuming that is how losing ones’ sanity would feel. I hope to play with them again someday.

Lankum – “Katie Cruel”

I have not been able to stop listening to this album since I first heard it. There is a desperation and sadness present in the melodies and harmonies of this album, unparalleled in anything I have heard recently.

Grouper – “Vapor Trails”

I can’t tell if this song should be played at a wedding or a funeral. This album feels like being trapped in the most comfortable submarine. This album always helps me disassociate, a helpful and welcome effect during the quarantine.

Mournful Congregation – “White Cold Wrath Burnt Frozen Blood”

I leave you with one of the heaviest bands of all time.