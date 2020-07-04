Bassnecator ‘Stepping Back’ From Music Career Following Sexual Misconduct Accusations

In recent days, Bassnectar (real name Lorin Ashton) was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of people on the Instagram account @evidenceagainstbassnecatar. On Friday, the DJ addressed the allegations by announcing he was “stepping away” from his music career and his “position of power and privilege” while maintaining his innocence.

“I am stepping back from my career and I am stepping down from my position of power and privilege in this community because I want to take responsibility and accountability,” Ashton wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I feel intense compassion for anyone I may have hurt. I truly hope you allow me a chance to work together toward healing.”

However, the EDM star denies the accusations.

“The rumors you are hearing are untrue, but I realize some of my past actions have caused pain, and I am deeply sorry,” he continued. “I am handing off our nonprofit Be Interactive to a diverse team to continue without may involvement moving forward. Sometime in the future I may share more thoughts on these matters, but for now, please take care of each other and I wish you all the brightest future.”

See his full statement below.

The Instagram profile shares accounts ranging from manipulation and coercion to grooming and pedophilia — alleging the 42-year-old has engaged in relationships with several underage girls throughout his career.