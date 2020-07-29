On the same day that she announced her new album, Whole New Mess, Angel Olsen has brought its title track to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (July 28).

Filmed at the Masonic Temple in Asheville, North Carolina, Olsen stood at the mic with her guitar and gave fans a first listen to what the song sounds like in a live setting.

Olsen has previously said that Whole New Mess was inspired by difficult changes in her personal life. “I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that — I’d lost friendships, too,” she said. “When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships. I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”

Watch Angel Olsen’s performance of “Whole New Mess” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

Whole New Mess releases on Aug. 28 via Jagjaguwar. Preorder the album here.