Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly have shared a video where they cover Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name Of.”

In the clip, the duo is seen performing the song in a studio with scenes from the recent protests in Los Angeles that are spliced in. Barker and Kelly attended the protests in Hollywood this week. A number of musicians have attended the protests or have spoken strongly in support of them and Black Lives Matter.

“they wrote this song in 1992. Its been 28 years since and every word still applies,” the video on YouTube is captioned.

According to Kelly’s tweets, the duo recorded the cover last night (June 3).

fuck it im cutting a Rage Against the Machine cover tonight.

ay @travisbarker ima need you for this 🙏🏼😤✊🏿✊🏾✊🏼 — 🙇🏼‍♂️ Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 4, 2020

We caught up with Barker recently and he told us that he was working with Kelly, describing him as rising to the occasion in the past few months.

Watch the video for the song below.