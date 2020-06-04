Tool has canceled the remaining dates on their 2020 tour that were initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Thursday, the band explained their decision, which focused on the uncertainty going on in the world right now and what they see as being unfair to tie up their fans’ funds for another year.

“As so many music lovers have come to realize over the last several weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull from in these unprecedented times,” the band’s statement began.

They went on to express there is no certainty when things will get scheduled, 2021 or beyond depending on local ordinances.

“At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages of job losses, illness, emotional and financial pain. We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years,” they said.

Despite concerts going on in Arkansas and some drive-in shows elsewhere, the concert business has been grounded to a halt, with experts and promoters not anticipating a return to full-scale business until 2021.

Read Tool’s full statement below.