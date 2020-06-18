Tiana Major9’s magic touch isn’t a roll of the dice at all.

London’s latest soul riser and the recent Motown signee proves on her latest single “Lucky,” which is out tonight, that the grooviness of her previous releases wasn’t luck… She hasn’t missed yet.

The enchanting track, featuring Tiana dishing out melodies catchy enough to have a classroom of preschoolers singing along, channels the best of early ’00s R&B: crispy harmonies, a flex of percussion and a voice we’re glad made its way to the U.S. It will be on her forthcoming EP.

“’Lucky’ is a song about feeling ‘lucky in love,'” Tiana says. “Things are very heavy right now for Black people everywhere — we’re grieving and experiencing trauma simultaneously. Although it was written before the double pandemic (COVID-19 and Lynching of Black people), I hope that it puts a smile on your face and keeps your spirits up. Know that you are not only blessed and highly favored but someone is/will be Lucky to love you.”

“Lucky” follows Tiana’s recent single “Collide” with Dreamville’s dominant duo EARTHGANG and her solo reggae single “Think About You.” With an EP set for release later in the year, the Brit performer and Stormzy collaborator has a lot to look forward to.

And just as her latest Juneteenth drop alludes to playing for a “winning one” and trying her hand at a slot machine, Tiana’s success is certainly worth putting all your money on.

She wrote the song with Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (who also produced it), and PRGRSHN.

Check out our premiere of “Lucky” below: