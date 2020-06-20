Thurston Moore Announces New Album, Shares New Song ‘Hashish’

After dropping a couple songs in recent months, Thurston Moore has officially announced a new album: By the Fire. The guitarist also shared a new track from the record, “Hashish,” which is described as “an ode to the narcotic of love in our shared responsibility to each other during this time.”

By the Fire is Moore’s latest project with the Thurston Moore Group, which features former Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, My Bloody Valentine bassist Deb Googe, and guitarist James Sedwards. The “Hashish” video is a compilation of footage from the band’s recent tour in Europe, “as well as clips from home during COVID lockdown safe in space with respect to the sacred healing truth of nature.”

By the Fire is slated for a September 25 release on Moore’s Daydream Library Series label. A few weeks ago, he released a 9-minute-long instrumental track called “Strawberry Moon,” and last month dropped the politically charged “May Daze.” It’s unclear if either track will be on the upcoming album.

Listen to “Hashish” below.

Sonic Youth has been beefing up its archives on Bandcamp this year. Since March, the band’s shared 12 live shows, an out-of-print 1987 EP Master-Dik, and some live albums. Co-founder Lee Ranaldo has been active on Bandcamp this year, too.

Read our interview with Ranaldo where he outlined the band’s archival release plan here.