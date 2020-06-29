The Weeknd Donates $1 Million to COVID Relief Efforts

After announcing the sale of his popular XO face masks and promising matching every dollar raised from it, the Weeknd has donated $1 million to COVID relief efforts.

The $1 million donation sees $500,000 go to MusiCares and an additional $500,000 going directly to the front-line hospital workers at the Scarborough Health Network in his hometown.

“I was raised in Scarborough and felt it was important to give back to the community that raised me during the hard times of this pandemic,” the Weeknd said in a statement.

“Our vibrant and diverse community represents the best of Canada, and we are fortunate to have ambassadors like the Weeknd in our corner,” the SHN’s president and CEO Elizabeth Buller said. “This gift will help our community hospitals continue to deliver exceptional care for the people of Scarborough in the wake of COVID-19, and demonstrates to our courageous staff and physicians that their critical work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

The donation announcement comes three months after the release of the Weeknd’s latest album, After Hours, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with every song on the project charting on the Hot 100.

The face masks can be purchased here.