The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo Headline Outside Lands 2021
2020 event has been canceled
The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo are the artists who will headline Outside Lands 2021. This year’s event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Other artists on the bill include Vampire Weekend, the 1975, Kehlani, Brittany Howard, Nelly and a whole lot more (which you can see below).
The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.
“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” Allen Scott, head of concerts & festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and co-producer of Outside Lands, said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”
Three-Day GA, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale this Thursday, June 25th at 10 am PST at the festival’s website.
See the full lineup below:
Tame Impala
Lizzo
The Strokes
Tyler, the Creator
Vampire Weekend
J Balvin
Kehlani
The 1975
ZHU
Young Thug
Khruangbin
Beach House
Bonobo
Nelly
Brittany Howard
Burna Boy
Melanie Martinez
Polo & Pan
Big Thief
TroyBoi
Angel Olsen
SOFI TUKKER
EARTHGANG
Tones and I
EOB
Sharon Van Etten
Marc Rebillet
A R I Z O N A
JPEGMAFIA
Dr. Dog
Shiba San
Boy Pablo
Rico Nasty
Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
DRAMA
Trevor Daniel
070 Shake
The Midnight
Moses Sumney
mxmtoon
Parcels
Dijon
The HU
Mahalia
Yung Bae
Bakar
The Soul Rebels
Hinds
Caroline Polachek
Yves Tumor
Crooked Colours
Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
Scarypoolparty
J.Phlip
Marc E. Bassy
Julia Jacklin
Badshah
Goth Babe
Neil Frances
Cam
Rexx Life Raj
The Beths
Resistance Revival Chorus
ODIE
Noga Erez
Madeline Kenney
Remi Wolf
Post Animal
Evann McIntosh
Nap Eyes
Neal Francis