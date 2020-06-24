The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo Headline Outside Lands 2021

The Strokes, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator, Lizzo are the artists who will headline Outside Lands 2021. This year’s event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other artists on the bill include Vampire Weekend, the 1975, Kehlani, Brittany Howard, Nelly and a whole lot more (which you can see below).

The festival will take place Aug. 6-8 at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park.

“We are thrilled for the festival to be coming back in 2021. There’s been a lot of bad news out there with regard to COVID-19 and we want to give people something to look forward to,” Allen Scott, head of concerts & festivals at Another Planet Entertainment and co-producer of Outside Lands, said in a statement. “We’re hopeful that in sharing our excitement about the future of the festival and next year’s lineup, that it provides some much-needed positivity for our fans and community.”

Three-Day GA, VIP, Payment Plan and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale this Thursday, June 25th at 10 am PST at the festival’s website.

See the full lineup below:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Kehlani

The 1975

ZHU

Young Thug

Khruangbin

Beach House

Bonobo

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

Polo & Pan

Big Thief

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

EARTHGANG

Tones and I

EOB

Sharon Van Etten

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

Dr. Dog

Shiba San

Boy Pablo

Rico Nasty

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

DRAMA

Trevor Daniel

070 Shake

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Parcels

Dijon

The HU

Mahalia

Yung Bae

Bakar

The Soul Rebels

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Yves Tumor

Crooked Colours

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Julia Jacklin

Badshah

Goth Babe

Neil Frances

Cam

Rexx Life Raj

The Beths

Resistance Revival Chorus

ODIE

Noga Erez

Madeline Kenney

Remi Wolf

Post Animal

Evann McIntosh

Nap Eyes

Neal Francis