Since announcing their upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, The Killers are giving fans some unconventional and stripped-down performances of “Caution,” the first single from it.

However, as things are moving towards some sense of normalcy, Brandon Flowers and the rest of the band got together in the studio to do a full band performance of the song for Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they made their daytime television debut almost eight years ago.

Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vanucci have previously played the track on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and from the lead singer’s bathroom for Jimmy Kimmel Live. They have also released “Fire in the Bone” and “Blowback.”

Last week, the band shared a new version of “Land of the Free” with lyrics to reflect the murder of George Floyd.

Watch The Killers’ performance of “Caution” below.