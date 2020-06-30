The Habits’ ‘The After Party’ Playlist

With everyone sequestered and self-quarantining due to the coronavirus, we’ve asked our favorite artists to come up with playlists that keep you entertained. Here is alt-indie duo the Habits

Andrew and I wanted to curate a playlist that reflects us as music lovers. It’s full of left turns and unexpected vibes. It’s an emotional rollercoaster of authenticity, energy, and a vast sonic soundscape. We both separately chose half of the playlist and then put it in the order we thought you should listen to it to get a feel for who we are as individuals coming together to make the habits.

“After Party” – the habits

Our newest single that always puts me in a good mood. Find yourself, grow into the person you’re supposed to be and throw a party for it.

“Lightning Riders” – AWOLNATION

This is just a beautifully written epic anthem. The melodies are undeniably catchy, but the instrumentation and production make you feel like you’re rising up. It’s a very visual song sonically.

“Stupid Heavy Metal Broken Hearted Loser Punk” – Dinosaur Pile-Up

Here’s one of those songs that make me want to go to a show. The energy is high and the structure is surprising with tongue twister lyrics.

“Selfless” – The Strokes

The perfect garage band indie love song. The sentiment is sweet and simple and the oddity of his voice mixed with the gritty yet clean guitars make for such a visceral listening experience.

“Otis” – Jay-Z, Kanye West

No playlist is complete without a perfectly used old school sample in my opinion. The bars on this song are out of this world and the entire vibe is on point.

“Coming Clean” – Green Day

This is a song I always come back and listen to when I feel like there is a new personal growth I’m about to experience. It feels nostalgic and makes me feel like everything is going to be ok.

“Bang!” – AJR

Right off the bat, this is a weird song. I love how unique this band is, I’d love to see them play live.

“The Birthday Party” – The 1975

What an out of left field vibe. The creativity of this band blows my mind. I love the stream of consciousness way Marty wrote and sung the lyrics.

“Alligator” – Of Monsters and Men

An example of a cool song to drive to. It needs to be played loud for the full effect.

“Attention” – Charlie Puth

The bass line in the chorus has such a cool groove to it. The vocal melody and lyrics are undeniably good.

“Fallout” – Catfish and the Bottlemen

This band is just an authentic modern rock band and they don’t try to be anything different. It’s emotional and too much fun to sing at the top of your lungs.

“Lockdown” – Anderson .Paak

This song perfectly captured the uncertainty of 2020. The instrumentation is calm and the lyrics are angsty.