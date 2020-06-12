The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins Rushed to Hospital Due to Chemical Burns

Justin Hawkins, the lead singer and guitarist for The Darkness, was rushed to the hospital after an accident that left him with melted shorts and chemical burns.

Hawkins got into the accident while trying to fix the swimming pool at his home in Switzerland.

“There was a problem with the pool, a pump thing and some chemicals came out of it,” he explained in a video on the celebrity personal message site Cameo, which has since been deleted.

Thinking that there was a problem with a chemical in the pool that was affecting its acidity, he said he “was trying to fix it and I touched my legs and my shorts melted onto my legs, so then I had to go to hospital. [sic]”

He had to go through emergency treatment and is believed to have made a full recovery since the accident took place.

Hawkins, who’s been living in Switzerland since 2015, has been living under lockdown with his family. And because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Darkness’ U.S. tour this year has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the band will be taking part in Download Festival’s virtual event on Sunday (June 14).