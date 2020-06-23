Over the past month, System of a Down bandmates Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan appeared to be at a total disagreement as to…well just about anything having to do with politics, protests and Trump.

However, in a new Instagram post (which has been the outlet of choice for both of them), Tankian reaffirmed the duo’s strong relationship, regardless of their respective politics.

“My drummer and brother in law @johndolmayan_ whom I love and respect irrespective of our extremely polarized political commentary and differences has always been my stalwart ally in efforts for recognition of the Armenian genocide within Soad. The amount of online hate and stupidity against him and I are unjustifiable: social media has created an erroneous digital society that partially thrives on this reality,” Tankian said.

“Remember irrespective of the stance, only artists that truly care and are impassioned will risk alienating their base for what they consider the truth,” he continued.

The back-and-forth started earlier this month when Tankian criticized President Donald Trump following the news that he reportedly running to a bunker while the protests over George Floyd were taking place outside the White House.

“Run Donny run into your bunker. You may be the first US President to do so out of fear of your own citizens,” Tankian said at the time. “A real leader would address the nation properly and a real man would go face the protestors on the streets in person.”

Meanwhile, Dolmayan thought otherwise.

“Let’s not let the narrative that’s being spun make us forget the truth of this statement,” Dolmayam captioned a photo of the 45th president on Instagram. “The most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities! Don’t believe it? Look at the stats. Don’t like it, doesn’t change the truth of it.”

Have a look at Tankian’s latest post below: