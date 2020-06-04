Steve Priest, The Sweet Bassist, Dies at 72

Steve Priest, the bassist of British glam rock band the sweet, has died. He was 72.

The band confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“Then there was one! I am in pieces right now. Steve Priest has passed away,” Andy Scott, the band’s other original member, said in a statement. “His wife Maureen and I have kept in contact and though his health was failing I never envisaged this moment. Never. My thoughts are with his family x.”

Priest joined the band in 1968 and performed with them until their 1982 split. The band’s biggest hit is “The Ballroom Blitz,” which has been covered many times over the years. His name was called out to kick off the song.

Prior to his death, he’d been performing with Steve Priest’s Sweet.

He is survived by his wife, Maureen, three daughters, Lisa, Danielle & Maggie and three grandchildren.

See the full note on Facebook below.