System of a Down’s Serj Tankian has been known for bringing together the power of music and activism. And he will be able to really delve into that connection in a new documentary.

Truth to Power, which from both Live Nation Productions and Tankian’s Serjical Strike Entertainment, looks at Tankian’s journey from being a passionate advocate for human rights and the power activism to becoming in a social justice organizer in Armenia.

“Music changes our intuitive parts; music changes the way we feel about things,” he said in the trailer. “How we feel about things can overwhelm our logic. And our logic being a part of the process can change the world. But it requires people realizing that they have the power.”

The film also features appearances by System of a Down bandmates John Dolmayan and Shavo Odadjian, their manager David “Beno” Benveniste, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, record producer Rick Rubin and filmmaker Carla Garapedian.

It’s no secret that Tankian and Dolmayan have polar opposite political views. So it will be interesting to how that plays out (if it does at all) in the doc.

Truth to Power has been featured at the Tribeca Film Festival and will also premiere in Cannes’ virtual market, Marché du Film, this week.

Watch the trailer for Truth to Power below.