Sammy Hagar Clarifies Coronavirus Comments: ‘Watch and See Over the Next Few Months’

"With the right improvements and safety measures in place, we might be able to play shows this year

CREDIT: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Sammy Hagar said that he was willing to do almost anything in order to get the economy restarted, even sacrificing himself.

In an Instagram post, Hagar clarified the comments he made to Rolling Stone. He said that the interview, which was part of a compilation piece done with artists on how they were doing in quarantine, took place in May and that things have changed since it took place.

“I did that interview May 8th when we were already several weeks into the stay-at-home, which my family and I took very seriously, and things were starting to look up, the curve was beginning flattening,” he said. So when I was asked if I’d be comfortable enough to get back onstage before a vaccine was out, I was cautiously optimistic. I said, ‘Yeah, not too soon. I want to make sure it’s not escalating. When it’s declining and seems to be going away.’”

He continued by saying that he employs 200 people and the aim is to get them working again and when he and his band tour, it impacts them too.

“Big picture, it’s about getting back to work in a safe and responsible way and getting this economy rolling again. I will do my part. I stand by that,” he said.

