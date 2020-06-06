Ringo Starr Sends ‘Peace Love & Continuous Support’ to Those Protesting Racial Injustice

The day after Paul McCartney shared a poignant statement about the protests stemming from George Floyd’s murder, Ringo Starr added his own thoughts to his Beatles bandmate’s message.

“As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since,” he tweeted, sharing McCartney’s statement. “#blacklivesmatter,#peaceispossible-I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world”

As my brother Paul said The Beatles always stood for equal rights&justice and I’ve never stopped working for peace&love ever since. #blacklivesmatter,#peaceispossible-I send my peace love&continuous support to everyone marching & speaking up for justice & a better world 😎✌️🌟❤️ pic.twitter.com/YNznLJGeV4 — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 6, 2020

“I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before,” McCartney wrote after telling a story about the Beatles refusing to play to a segregated crowd in 1964. “I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”

Starr and McCartney are the latest in a long list of musicuans who have supported the Black Lives Matter movement. Killer Mike, Gorillaz, Jay-Z, Lorde, Halsey, Fiona Apple and LL Cool J have all spoken up and taken action, and Meek Mill released a new protest song yesterday.