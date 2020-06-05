Bandcamp is going to be waiving its revenue share once again today (June 5).

And while the campaign was initially meant to help artists through their financial hardship during the global pandemic, many labels have committed to donating the proceeds from their sales to Black Lives Matter initiatives, anti-racism organizations and local bail funds.

Bandcamp Friday is happening now. Due to the unprecedented number of donations and special items, we’ve added a second page of artists & labels fundraising for organizations in support of racial justice and change https://t.co/wgHZQ8a5Fv — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) June 5, 2020

The news comes after many artists strongly urged their record labels to not just state their support but also donate funds.

Meanwhile, Bandcamp is donating 100% of their revenue share on June 19 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Find out about each label’s commitment below.

Sam Airey: Donating all proceeds from physical and digital sales to Racial Justice Network and Black Visions MN, with Airey matching all donations.

Algiers: Donating proceeds from new 7″ to Metro Atlanta Mutual Aid Fund, As They Lay, and the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Apocalyptic Witchcraft: Releasing new compilation to benefit local NHS trusts.

Arbutus Records: Donating 100% of profits to Black Health Alliance.

Arrowhawk Records: Donating 100% of their share of digital sales to Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement; donating 100% of digital sales of Jeffrey Silverstein’s You Become the Mountain to Portland Freedom Fund & National Bail Out.

Art of Fighting: Releasing exclusive new shirt design.

Astral Witch: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Astigmatic: Exclusive vinyl release of new juke/footwork mixtape from Bennelux; donating 100% of all digital profits across the Astigmatic catalog with Black Lives Matter.

Atomnation: Making seven exclusive vinyl bundles from label’s back catalog available at a discount.

Ava Luna: Donating 100% of proceeds from exclusive live album to Movement For Black Lives.

Azath: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Bad Omen Records: Offering 15% off with use of code “DECAY”.

BaDaBing Records: Donating to Brooklyn Community Foundation; offering free album to anyone who sends proof of at least $150 in donations to organizations the label specifies.

Banoffee Pies Records: Offering 15% off all items with use of code “solstice15”.

Barsuk Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists, and matching all sales with a donation to Campaign Zero.

Bayonet: Bandcamp exclusives include a dance remix and three new tracks, including the first new music from Beach Fossils in three years. Donating the label’s share on all sales to Black Visions Collective and Reclaim the Block.

BBE Music: Offering 30% off sale across entire catalog.

Beats in Space: Donating label’s share of sales to Black Art Futures.

Black Catalogue: All proceeds from King Britt’s Back to Black EP being donated to the Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Blight Records: All digital sales being donated to Philadelphia Community Bail Fund, One DC, and other organizations to be determined by artists on the label; releasing exclusive albums.

Blip Discs: All proceeds from Swordman Kitala remix album will be donated to fund physio/speech therapy for Kitala, who suffered a stroke earlier this year; releasing exclusive music, merch, bundles, and more.

Boiled Records: Releasing new album from Mask Palace Intrigue (Olivier Fairfield of FET.NAT and Simon Martinez of Flanafi); donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter Philadelphia.

Bokhari: Donating 100% of earnings to Black Lives Matter.

Bongo Joe: Exclusive new single from YĪN YĪN; new tote bag; repress of Nilamayé’s Las Flores Del Sol with special red cover; releasing special limited edition cassette version of Maghreb K7 Club compilation.

Bonny Doon: Donating all Bandcamp proceeds this week to Black Lives Matter.

Matthew Bourne: Offering an exclusive EP of Rhodes improvisations, plus a special bundle of all Leaf Label releases.

Box Records: Donating label’s share of sales to Campaign Zero.

Bre’r: Offering exclusive new release.

Broken Note: Donating all proceeds to bail funds for protestors.

Marilyn Bronstein: Donating 100% of proceeds to Long Term Care workers and residents.

Brutal Panda: Releasing charity comp featuring Moon Destroys, Ruby the Hatchet, Kowloon Walled City and many more, with proceeds being donated to Campaign Zero.

By Fire and Sword: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Carpark: Offering exclusive new Emily Reo single, “One Eye on the Sky”; donating label proceeds to Black Lives Matter DC.

Cascine: Donating a portion of all sales to Black Visions Collective.

CEE: Releasing exclusive collaborative album from CEE, Rider, and Arabyrd, recorded in the Dusun jungles in Malaysia

Centripetal Force: Donating all proceeds to Reclaim the Block.

Chillhop: Donating proceeds from all sales to Campaign Zero and The Bail Project.

Chitra: Offering limited edition bundle.

Stef Chura: Donating all proceeds from purchases of hats or t-shirts from June 1 – 8 to Black Visions Collective and The Bail Project.

Paul Chin: Donating all proceeds to Black Mental Health Matters.

Citóg: Exclusive release of new album.

Citrus City: Donating 100% of all sales for the next two weeks to organizations assisting Black LGBTQ+ communities.

Club Chai: Donating all label revenue to black-led LGBTQ+ organizations.

Comedy Minus One: Offering previously unreleased live set from Silkworm, recorded in 1994 at Empty Bottle; new track from Mint Mile to benefit Lincoln Square Friendship Center in Chicago.

Community: Donating 100% of their share to TAKE ’EM DOWN NOLA and Innocence Project New Orleans.

Concilium: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Cool Parents: Donating all proceeds from sales of latest LP to Philadelphia Bail Fund.

Counter Intuitive: Donating all proceeds from sales to bail funds, with a matching donation up to $1000 from the label.

Crafted Sounds: Donating 100% of digital and 25% of physical sales to bail funds and organizations benefiting people of color from June 5 – June 7; releasing new album from Buddie, as well as hats, one-of-a-kind embroidered shirts, and tie-dyed tote bags.

Craven Faults: Offering new, limited edition T-Shirt design, plus limited stock of rare color vinyl EPs.

Critical Music: Donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

Culled: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Cultist: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Cultures of Soul: Donating proceeds from all sales to the NAACP.

Da Lata: Offering 20% off across catalog.

Daddy’s Boy: Donationg 100% of sales to Brave Space Alliance.

Dais Records: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bailout Fund, Reclaim the Block, NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, The Bail Project, Black Visions Collective MN, and Black Lives Matter.

Damnably: Donating 100% of their share of sales to Stand Against Racism & Inequality and Black Thrive; offering new merch from Otoboke Beaver, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, and Say Sue Me.

Dare to Care: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Dark Descent: Donating 25% of all sales to The Place, an outreach program for homeless young people.

Dark Entries: Donating all proceeds from digital sales to Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations.

Darker than Wax: Announcing pre-order for first installment in new compilation series, Various Channels.

Darko Esser: Donating all proceeds from Imagining a Different Kind of Future Phase I to International Committee of the Red Cross; all proceeds from Xrchives Vol. 2 will go to Extinction Rebellion; artist will match funds from all sales to Black Lives Matter.

Dawn Ray’d: Offering limited edition vinyl release of latest album to benefit Refugee Rescue.

Deathbomb Arc: Donating 50% of all profits from this Friday, as well as 25% of all profits from this week, to Black Lives Matter and bail funds.

Deep Jungle: Exclusive new singles from DJ Monk & Top Cat, and Harmony.

Dependent: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

DFA Records: Donating 25% of all sales to Crown Heights Mutual Aid and Bed Stuy Strong; offering over 100 exclusive test pressings.

Diatribe: Donating label’s share to Minnesota Freedom Fund and Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland.

Divine Schism: Donating 100% of the proceeds from an exclusive compilation to The Trussell Trust and NAACP.

DIY Casual: Donating 50% of the proceeds from a new compilation to a local COVID19 Recovery organization, and 50% to Campaign Zero.

Dome of Doom: Donating 100% of sales from participating artists to a charity to be selected.

Don Giovanni Records: Donating the label’s share of sales to community bail funds.

Double Double Whammy: Donating 100% of all proceeds to the Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation; donating 100% of proceeds from the sales of Hatchie & the Pains of Being Pure at Heart’s cover of Jesus & Mary Chain’s “Sometimes Always” donated to The Movement for Black Lives and The Loveland Foundation.

Dua Selah: All proceeds from exclusive new track donated to Black Lives Matter.

Duploc: Offering exclusive Name Your Price compilation, plus out-of-print merch.

Ryan Egan: Offering exclusive new track; donating 100% of profits to community bail funds.

Eglo Records: Donating 100% of digital revenue to the NAACP.

Emblem: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

EMIKA: Re-release of deleted album Chaos Star.

Equal Vision Records: Sharing all proceeds from exclusive compilation with artists.

Erased Tapes: Donating $1 from every album sold to The Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians (AACM).

Esprit D’Air: Donating 100% of proceeds through the month of June to Black Lives Matter.

Ever/Never: Releasing new Obnox record exclusively to Bandcamp.

Exploding in Sound: Donating 100% of all sales to Campaign Zero and the National Bailout Fund.

Ezra Brooks: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Falsehood: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Far Out Recordings: Releasing exclusive new compilation O Aperto Da Saudade; offering 20% off all items.

Fat Possum Records: Donating 15% of all sales to the Boys & Girls Club of Oxford, Mississippi.

Father/Daughter: Donating $1.00 for every item sold to Black Lives Matter.

Fell From the Tree: Donating to Black Visions Minnesota and the Jesse Pratt López fund for homeless black trans women.

felte.: Sharing 100% of proceeds from digital sales with artists; donating all proceeds from LP, CD, and tape sales to Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, BOLD (Black Organizing for Leadership and Dignity), and the Center for Policing Equity.

Feminazgûl: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Fer De Lance: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Fire Talk: Digital catalog is “Name Your Price,” with proceeds from all digital sales going back to artists or to an organization of their choosing. The label’s share of the proceeds will be split between Brooklyn Bail Fund, Reclaim the Block, Black Visions Collective, and Unicorn Riot.

Fire Records: Releasing new name-your-price compilation; releasing new bundles and test pressings from across the catalog; exclusive digital EP from Islet and exclusive pre-order of the reissue of Giant Sand’s Ramp.

First Word Records: Donating their share of sales to the NAACP and Reclaim the Block.

flau: Sharing 100% of digital profits with artists; offering exclusive new music from Cicada and Sparrows.

Flochango & the Moneyshots: Donating all proceeds from the song “For George Floyd” to Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Folkadelphia: Sharing 100% of profits with artists.

Chris Forsyth: Releasing four recordings—three studio, one live—from the Solar Motel, all previously unavailable digitally: covers of ”Woodpiles On The Side of The Road,” “Alice in Blunderland,” “When You Smile,” and “Barstool Blues.” Proceeds will benefit Black Lives Matter Philadelphia, the People’s Paper Co-Op, and the Philadelphia Bail Fund.

42 Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; donating all proceeds from exclusive new Any Other EP to Emergency Release Fund.

Freedom to Spend: Donating label’s share of sales to Black Art Futures.

Full Time Hobby: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; releasing exclusive new track from Dana Gavanski.

Jayda G: Releasing limited edition new 12″ produced using climate-neutral processes on 140g black recycled lead-free calcium zinc-based vinyl. Sleeve in FSC certified or recycled paper. Vegan ink print. No shrink-wrap.

Geographic North: Sharing all proceeds with artists, and splitting matching donation between the Atlanta Solidarity Fund and the Southern Center for Human Rights.

Germany Germany: Releasing exclusive new track; donating proceeds from all sales for the month of June to the Black Visions Collective and the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

Get Better Records: Donating 100% of all proceeds to the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Black & Pink National.

Ghostly International: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Ghoul: Donating 100% of sales to The Bail Project.

Gilead Media: Releasing exclusive Cavernlight cover of “The Black Crow” by Songs:Ohia.

Glitterbeat: 15% off with use of the code “bandcamprules”.

Great Grandpa: Making all titles Name Your Price, with proceeds split between Black Visions Collective and Northwest Community Bail Fund.

Greenleaf: 20% off entire catalog and donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Grimalkin Records: Releasing exclusive new cassette compilation with hand-drawn cover; all proceeds going to support releases by people of color as well as various aid organizations. Proceeds from sales of Backxwash titles being donated to community bail funds.

Grosse Boite: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Jim Guthrie: Offering 50% off Indie Game: The Movie OST 2xLP with code “igtm”; offering 15% off all other items with code “sale2020”; donating a portion of all sales to Black Women In Motion.

Hachiku: Releasing new beanies, t-shirts, and patches.

Hallelujah the Hills: Donating all proceeds from exclusive live recording to Black Lives Matter.

Hardly Art: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; releasing new music from Versing and Protomartyr.

Hassle Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; releasing limited edition rarities from The Used, Lonely The Brave, and Frank Iero.

Haunt: Donating proceeds to National Bail Fund Network.

Häxan: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Hit City USA: Donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

Hitter: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Holiday Maker: Releasing demo version of new Family Jordan single; splitting all proceeds between artists and the charity of their choosing.

Holy Roar Records: Offering a new single from Modern Rituals; offering instrumental version of MØL’s debut full-length on limited-edition color vinyl.

Hoodna Orchestra: All proceeds from new single “Sof Layla (Ba Hoodna)” to benefit Hoodna Bar in Florentin, Tel Aviv.

Hoove Child Records: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

HORROR VACUI: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Hotel Neon: Donating all proceeds to Campaign Zero.

Houndstooth: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Hovvdy: Donating their share of sales to the Austin Justice Coalition.

Howard Huge: Donating 100% of proceeds to multiple bail funds via Act Blue.

Hyperdub: Donating the label’s share of sales to Black Lives Matter and related causes.

Hyperjazz: Donating all proceeds from Astral Travel’s new song “You Are From This Planet (Khalab Edit)” to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

I LIKE TRAINS: Limited edition clear vinyl release of new LP KOMPROMAT, along with limited edition pen plot art prints and new T-Shirt design.

Incienso: Donating 100% of label’s share as well as 100% of profits from sales of Anthony Naples titles to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, as well as a split donation to the 37 Bail Funds.

Infinite Illectrik: Releasing exclusive Quadraphonic Stylus Ensemble remixes of the 16 locked grooves the make up Side D of Four Tet’s Sixteen Oceans, in co-operation with Four Tet himself.

Inner Islands: Matching and donating all sales revenue from June 1 – 7 to Black Visions Collective, Reclaim The Block, and Critical Resistance.

International Chrome: Donating all proceeds to GLP Bailout Fund for U.S. protestors.

Invictus Productions: Donating 20% of all revenue to Dunsany Nature Reserve.

Iron Lung: Donating all proceeds to Black Lives Matter and bail funds for protestors.

The Isosceles Project: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Frank Ivy: Donating 100% of proceeds for the month of June to Black Lives Matter.

Jacktone: Donating all label revenue to Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations.

Jim McHugh: Donating all proceeds from “For Big Floyd” to Reclaim the Block.

Journeydeep Records: Donating 100% of proceeds from new compilation to National Bail Fund.

Joyful Noise: Donating label’s share to the Justice for Breonna Taylor fund, the Movement 4 Black Lives, and the ACLU of Indiana Foundation.

Aaj Kal: Donating proceeds from all sales to Muskaan, an grassroots NGO in Central India to provide food and healthcare to 4500 families in the city of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Kanine Records: Offering next-day, contactless bicycle delivery of all physical purchases made within New York City, Brooklyn, and Queens.

Keeled Scales: Donating 100% of all digital sales from Tenci’s My Heart is an Open Field, 50% of sales of Tenci’s Hummingbird shirt, and 25% of all physical sales of Tenci merch to Brave Space Alliance; for all other titles, donating 50% on soft merch and 25% of all physical sales to Austin Justice Coalition; sharing 100% of all digital sales with artists.

Julia Kent: Donating all proceeds from new track “Waverly” to Movement For Black Lives.

Kill Rock Stars: Donating 20% of proceeds from all sales to ActBlue Bail Funds for Protestors.

King Underground Records: Offering 10% off all titles as well as an exclusive new release.

King Vision Ultra: Donating 100% of the proceeds from a new mix to National Bail Out.

Kryptox: Releasing exclusive new EP.

Lady Beast: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Last Gasp: Donating 100% of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Cleveland.

The Leaf Label: Donating 100% of revenue from digital sales to The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Light in the Attic: Donating 100% of the label’s share to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Lightning Born: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Lightning Bug: Releasing exclusive new track, with all proceeds going to benefit Black Table Arts in perpetuity.

Lithics: Donating all revenue from tote bag sales to Don’t Shoot Portland.

Lobster Theremin: Donating 100% of profits to organizations that benefit people of color, as well as to bail funds.

Local Action: Donating their share of all sales to Black Lives Matter, victims of police brutality, and related causes.

Locust Leaves: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Løt.te: Donating 100% of all digital sales to Black Lives Matter.

Low Key Source: Exclusive release of mix CD Low Key Source, Vol. 2.

Luminelle: Donating 100% of digital revenue to Detroit Justice Center.

Luna Honey: Offering exclusive new release.

Magnetic Eye: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Maldita: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Malocclusion: Donating 100% of sales to National Bail Out.

Mandible Klaw: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Mansions and Millions: Donating 100% of proceeds to three Anti-Racist Organizations in Germany: Amadeu Antonio Stiftung, Initiative Schwarze Menschen in Deutschland – ISD, and the Center for Intersectional Justice.

Maple Death Records: Donating 30% of all sales to Refugees Welcome Italia.

Marc Manning: Exclusive release of new LP October & Dream Time.

m8riarchy: Offering debut release.

Mattiel: Releasing exclusive new 7″ with covers of Beastie Boys and The Clash.

Megacolossus: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Memotone: Donating proceeds from all sales of Halfnelson’s World Machine to Black South West Network.

Merge Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; releasing new live album from Fruit Bats, a new single from The Clientele, and Volumes 1-6 & 8-9 of Superchunk’s Clambakes series.

Miles Matrix: Donating all proceeds from sales of latest album to Campaign Zero.

Milk! Records: Releasing new EP from Jade Imagine both digitally and as a cassette limited to 100 units.

Mint Records: Offering rare test pressings from Wares, The Pack A.D., lié and Tough Age; donating 100% of sales made from June 1 through June 7 to Black in BC Mutual Aid Fund, Black Lives Matter Vancouver, and Progressives Everywhere Bail Fund.

Mississippi Records: Donating 100% of proceeds to Chicago Freedom School, Assata’s Daughters, and Black Trans Protesters Emergency Fund.

Monolord: Releasing exclusive instrumental remix of the band’s 2014 album Vaenir.

Motion Ward: Donation 100% of proceeds for the entire month of June to bail funds and Black-led organizations.

My Favorite: Donating all digital sales to Black Lives Matter.

My Pet Flamingo: Donating all proceeds from all digital sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Mysteries of the Deep: Donating 100% of digital sales to Black Lives Matter and related organizations.

N5MD: Donating their share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Naive: Donating 100% of label’s share to Black-led LGBTQ+ organizations.

Namrata Nath: Offering exclusive new track.

Nervous Curtains: Releasing exclusive new track to benefit the Dallas Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression bail fund for protesters.

New York Haunted: Releasing new compilation titled #FUCKRACISM, with proceeds going to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund. Label donating their share of sales to Black Lives Matter.

Next Door Records: Donating 100% of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Nightports: Releasing exclusive new single, plus a specially priced album bundle.

Ninja Tune: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Ninjarachi: Donating 100% of sales from Blumiere EP to Australian Indigenous Legal Services & Agencies across Australia.

NLV Records: Releasing new EP from Ninajirachi.

NNA Tapes: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; announcing vinyl repress of Hidden Cities, Horse Lords’ 2014 album.

Nomadic War Machine: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Nordvis: Offering 10% off across the catalog.

The North Quarter: Selling exclusive merch, test pressings, and special bundles.

Not Not Fun: Donating 50% of all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

NOTHING: Donating 100% of sales to Split Community Bail Out Fund.

Nucleus: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Obsequiae: Donating proceeds from all sales of Aria of Vernal Tombs to National Bail Fund Network.

Olórin: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network

On the Corner: Early digital release of Siti Muharam’s Siti of Unguja, with all proceeds going to the band; releasing special Khalab vinyl bundle, with proceeds being dedicated to fighting white supremacy in the U.S.

100% Silk: Donating 50% of all proceeds to Black Lives Matter.

Optimo Music: Donating 100% of proceeds to Coalition for Racial Equality and Rights, and Positive Housing In Action; releasing exclusive new compilation as well as a new EP from Ana Helder.

Orindal: Donating label’s share of proceeds to community bail funds.

Oscilla Sound: Donating 100% of proceeds to Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Outside Music: Donating 100% of proceeds to Black Lives Matter Toronto.

Pale Mare: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Pale Spring: Donating 100% of proceeds from remaining merch to Black Visions Collective.

Paradise of Bachelors: Matching all digital sales with donations to local bail funds as well as Black Lives Matter.

Park the Van: Releasing new compilation, Banded Against Racism, featuring unreleased recordings from BRONCHO, Floating Action, Pigeon John, Cayucas, BOYO, Drew Citron, and more; donating all proceeds from this compilation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Partisan Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; releasing new album from Westerman.

Pelican: Releasing exclusive EP of non-album tracks with proceeds going to Color of Change.

Pequeno Imprevisto: Offering exclusive new track from Singles Imprevistos.

Perennial: Donating all proceeds to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Pieater: Offering 20% discount with use of code “piepack”; offering five signed copies of Slow Dancer’s In a Mood along with exclusive merch from Pieater, Big Scary, and Christopher Port; #1 Dad’s Golden Repair vinyl in stock.

Planet Mu: Donating label share of sales to Chicago Defender Charities.

Planet Trip: Exclusive new release.

Hector Plimmer: Donating proceeds from all sales to community bail funds via Act Blue.

Polythought: Releasing Retrospect, their debut body of work.

Polyvinyl Records: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists; donating all proceeds from a new T-Shirt to LGBTQ+ Freedom Fund; donating $5.00 of every physical order (excluding pride shirt) to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Posthuman: Donating 100% of revenue to Minnesota Freedom Fund until further notice.

Prodigal Son: Donating 100% of proceeds to the NAACP.

Prophecy: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Psychic Eye: Releasing special merch items to benefit Oakland Anti-Repression Committee Bail Fund.

Punks Against Sweatshops: Releasing exclusive compilation and T-Shirt to benefit Punks Against Sweatshops and No Sweat’s Garment Workers Solidarity Fund.

Ratskin Records: Donating 100% of sales to National Bail Out.

Ravenous: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Ravensire: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Really From: Donating all proceeds to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Record Kicks: Donating 100% of proceeds from Record Kicks Chartbusters to NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Rectangle Creep: Donating all proceeds to the ACLU.

Rhythm Section International: Offering 10% off all weekend, a free badge for orders over £30 (before postage), and a free surprise RS record & badge for orders over £50. Releasing new turntable slipmats, a Ruf Dug sample pack, and a new 12″ by Hiatt Db. Donating 10% of proceeds from the entire weekend to the Se15 community Fund.

Riding Easy: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Ripped to Shreds: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Rituals of Mine: All proceeds from new single donated to the NorCal resistance fund.

River Jacks: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Robot Koch: Donating all sales through the weekend to Black Lives Matter.

Rock Action: Donating their share of sales to Black Lives Matter.

Rock Europa: Donating his share of sales to Corner to Corner.

Ropeadope: Offering last of the first pressings of Velvet Portraits vinyl, signed Yazz Ahmed vinyl, test pressings, and archival audio from the Ropeadope vault. Will offer early release of upcoming titles for 24 hours only, and launch crowdfunding campaign for Aaron Parks’ Little Big II: Dreams of a Mechanical Man.

Rough Spells: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Rough Trade Records: Releasing entire Parquet Courts discography to Bandcamp for the first time; making a donation to Black Lives Matter.

Rough Trade Publishing: Releasing new compilation Talk – Action = Zero, with all proceeds going to benefit Black Lives Matter.

Running Back Records: Two new albums from Rheji Burrell; first digital release of Running Back Presents Strada Professional Sound Effects.

RVG: Limited edition Feral vinyl & sweater bundle.

RVNG: Donating label’s share of sales to Black Art Futures.

Sacred Bones Records: Donating 100% of all digital sales split between The Loveland Foundation and a nationwide bail fund that splits donations among community bail funds.

Sad13: Donating all profits to bail funds.

Saddle Creek: Sharing 100% of digital revenue with artists.

Salami Rose Joe Louis: Donating all proceeds from new Zdenka 2080 cassette with previously unreleased bonus tracks to Peoples Breakfast Oakland, Bay Area Anti Repression Committee, and the BlackVisions Collective.

Samurai Music: Releasing exclusive new music from ASC as well as a new compilation.

Sargent House: Sharing profits from all sales with artists.

SAVAK: Donating proceeds from sales of a new 7″ to the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund.

The Secret History: Donating all digital sales to Black Lives Matter.

Shadow Show: Donating all proceeds from digital sales to Reclaim the Block.

Shall Not Fade: Offering 15% off with code “SNF15”, mystery vinyl bundles, and donating all proceeds to Black Minds Matter.

Sheep Chase Records: Donating proceeds from all digital sales to Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Shelter Press: Donating all proceeds from exclusive new cassette by Lisa Lerkenfeldt to Aboriginal Legal Service and Common Ground.

Shygirl x Arca: Releasing exclusive collaboration “Unconditional,” with all proceeds donated to Black Lives Matter and Inquest UK.

Simpson: Donating all pre-orders and sales to Justice for Breonna Taylor.

Single Lock: Donating funds to local organization Project Say Something, working to remove a Confederate Monument from the grounds of the county courthouse.

SKiN GRAFT: Digital release of previously vinyl-only single and comic-book sets, including rare sets from UFO or Die, U.S. Maple, and Brise-Glace, and the SIDES 1-4 compilation which includes exclusive tracks from Shellac, Brise-Glace, U.S. Maple and Big’n.

Slime Recordings: Donating their share of sales to Black Lives Matter and affiliate organizations.

SlothBoogie: Releasing exclusive new compilation; donating 25% of profits to Black Lives Matter.

Smoulder: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Snapped Ankles: Offering new limited-edition T-shirt, a limited-edition 7″, and specially priced album bundles.

Snips: Donating all proceeds from their catalog for all of next week to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Solitaire Recordings: Donating all profits to Black Visions Collective, Brooklyn Bail Fund, Black Legal Action Centre in Toronto and Hoodstock.

The Sonder Bombs: Releasing exclusive remix EP.

Sorry Records: Donating label’s share for the entire month of June to Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality organizations.

Soul Clap Records: Donating 100% of label’s share to Black Lives Matter; donating 30% of label share from sales of Life on Planets’ “Only You” to Black Lives Matter in perpetuity.

Space Afrika: Donating 100% of proceeds to Campaign Zero and National Bail Fund.

Spectral Lore: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

SPINSTER: Donating 100% of proceeds to Louisville Community Bail Fund.

Split Moon: Offering exclusive new track; 100% of proceeds from said track will benefit the NAACP Legal Defense Fund

John Splithoff: Donating 100% of every dollar earned through the weekend to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Strand of Oaks: All proceeds from new album, Ambient for Change, being donated to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

A Strangely Isolated Place: Donating label’s share of sales to the NAACP; offering exclusive limited edition test pressings, including a surprise new release.

Suah Sounds: 100% of the proceeds from The Co-Isolation Sessions given to North Carolina Restaurant Workers’ Relief Fund.

Suburban Living: Donating all funds from a previously unreleased demo to the official George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Sub Pop: Sharing 100% of revenue with artists; releasing new LP from Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, as well as new music from The Helio Sequence, Hot Snakes, Pissed Jeans, Shannon Lay & Steve Gunn, Shabazz Palaces ft. Stas THEE Boss, and Mudhoney.

Suicide Squeeze: Donating 100% of label’s share to Nationwide Bail Fund.

Sundazed: Exclusive release of five new titles: Garland Records, Pacific Northwest Pandora’s Box; DART, Presenting DART; Morning Reign, Taking Cover; Billy Bobbs and the Chips, “Teedle De Bum Bum” b/w “Shim Sham”; Austin Sisters, “It Happened At The Hop” b/w “Love Can Do Most Anything.”

Vida Sunshyne: Exclusive release of “Second to None” ft. Juzlo.

Super Snacks: Sharing proceeds from all sales with artists; releasing part one of an exclusive beat pack series, with part two to follow on July 3rd.

Swing Tings: Donating all proceeds to organizations dedicated to fighting racism.

Tadzio: Offering exclusive new release.

John Tejada: Releasing exclusive new track.

Temporary Residence: Selling long out-of-print color vinyl unearthed during an office overhaul, limited to one per customer, first-come, first-served.

Tender Loving Empire: Offering 20% off with code “washyourhands”.

Tetrapod: All sales go to benefit Black Visions MN; Tetrapod will match those sales with a donation to Reclaim The Block.

Third Chamber: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

13th Hour: Releasing new 12” 13th Hour, Vol. 5.

Thorazine: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Thrill Jockey: Releasing several LPs at a reduced price, with proceeds going to anti-racism charities; releasing a handful of limited-edition color LPs that were unearthed during a recent warehouse clearout; offering lightly damaged LPs for proof of a donation of $5.00 or more to the ACLU.

Thronehammer: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

Throne of Iron: Donating proceeds from all sales to National Bail Fund Network.

TimeSlaves: Donating all proceeds from all digital sales to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.