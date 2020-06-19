When Public Enemy have something to say, they’ll say it. And they have done just that with their new single, “State of the Union (STFU).”

Produced by DJ Premier, Chuck D and Flavor Flav return to the mic to give “Donald Trump and his fascist regime,” a rude awakening and empower those who have been currently fighting societal and racial injustice.

“An unflinching statement about the destruction the current administration has unleashed on the country and its people, “State of the Union (STFU)” speaks truth to power while urging people to fight against racism, injustice and oppression with their vote,” the group said in a statement.

Chuck D reiterated the message by saying, “Our collective voices keep getting louder. The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.”

And Flavor Flav added, “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to GO.”

“State of the Union (STFU)” didn’t only release on Juneteenth (June 19), but they’re also giving the song away for free. You can download it now on publicenemy.com, which is also where you can find the lyrics to the track.

Earlier this year, fans of the hip-hop legends were thrown for a loop when there was a very public beef between Chuck and Flav. Despite what seemed like a very real back-and-forth between the two, it was later revealed that it was an April Fools joke to promote a new single.

