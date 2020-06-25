The Prince Estate will be releasing an expanded reissue of Prince’s 1987 double-album masterpiece, Sign O’ the Times, which SPIN ranked as the third-best album of 1985-2015.

In partnership with Warner Records, the reissue looks more like a massive musical package that will include more than 60 previously unreleased audio tracks as well as full recordings of concerts — Live in Utrecht – June 20, 1987, Live At Paisley Park – New Year’s Eve 1987, and includes Prince’s only live collaboration with Miles Davis.

The reissue is set to release on Sept. 25 and will come in three versions — remastered album, deluxe edition and super deluxe edition. You can preorder your copy here.

Listen to Prince’s “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” below.

Also, see the announcement and tracklist below:

Sign O’ the Times Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1. “Sign O’ The Times”

2. “Play In The Sunshine”

3. “Housequake”

4. “The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker”

5. “It”

6. “Starfish And Coffee”

7. “Slow Love”

8. “Hot Thing”

9. “Forever In My Life”

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

1. “U Got The Look”

2. “If I Was Your Girlfriend”

3. “Strange Relationship”

4. “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”

5. “The Cross”

6. “It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night”

7. “Adore”

CD3 / LP3&4: Single Mixes & Edits

1. “Sign O’ The Times (7” single edit)”

2. “La, La, La, He, He, Hee (7” single edit)”

3. “La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7” single edit)”

4. “If I Was Your Girlfriend (7” single edit)”

5. “Shockadelica (“If I Was Your Girlfriend” B-side)”

6. “Shockadelica (12” long version)”

7. “U Got The Look (Long Look) (12” edit)”

8. “Housequake (7” edit)”

9. “Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12” edit)”

10. “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7” edit)”

11. “Hot Thing (7” single edit)”

12. “Hot Thing (Extended Remix)”

13. “Hot Thing (Dub Version)”

CD4 / LP5&6: Vault, Part 1

1. “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 version)”

2. “Teacher, Teacher (1985 version)”

3. “All My Dreams”

4. “Can I Play With U?” (featuring Miles Davis)

5. “Wonderful Day (original version)”

6. “Strange Relationship (original version)”

7. “Visions”

8. “The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)”

9. “Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)”

10. “Power Fantastic (live in studio)”

11. “And That Says What?”

12. “Love And Sex”

13. “A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)”

14. “Colors”

15. “Crystal Ball (7” mix)”

16. “Big Tall Wall (version 1)”

17. “Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A”

18. “In A Large Room With No Light”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7&8: Vault, Part 2

1. “Train”

2. “It Ain’t Over ‘Til The Fat Lady Sings”

3. “Eggplant (Prince vocal)”

4. “Everybody Want What They Don’t Got”

5. “Blanche”

6. “Soul Psychodelicide”

7. “The Ball”

8. “Adonis And Bathsheba”

9. “Forever In My Life (early vocal studio run-through)”

10. “Crucial (alternate lyrics)”

11. “The Cocoa Boys”

12. “When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes”

13. “Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)”

14. “It Be’s Like That Sometimes”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9&10: Vault, Part 3

1. “Emotional Pump”

2. “Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)”

3. “Cosmic Day”

4. “Walkin’ In Glory”

5. “Wally”

6. “I Need A Man”

7. “Promise To Be True”

8. “Jealous Girl (version 2)”

9. “There’s Something I Like About Being Your Fool”

10. “Big Tall Wall (version 2)”

11. “A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)”

12. “Wonderful Day (12” mix)”

13. “Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)”

All tracks previously unreleased

CD7&8 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1. “Intro/Sign O’ The Times”

2. “Play In The Sunshine”

3. “Little Red Corvette”

4. “Housequake”

5. “Girls & Boys”

6. “Slow Love”

7. “Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”

8. “Hot Thing”

9. “Four”

10. “If I Was Your Girlfriend”

11. “Let’s Go Crazy”

12. “When Doves Cry”

13. “Purple Rain”

14. “1999”

15. “Forever In My Life”

16. “Kiss”

17. “The Cross”

18. “It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night”

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1. “Sign O’ The Times”

2. “Play In The Sunshine”

3. “Little Red Corvette”

4. “Erotic City”

5. “Housequake”

6. “Slow Love”

7. “Do Me, Baby”

8. “Adore”

9. “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man”

10. “What’s Your Name Jam”

11. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

12. “Delirious”

13. “Jack U Off”

14. “Drum Solo”

15. “Twelve”

16. “Hot Thing”

17. “If I Was Your Girlfriend”

18. “Let’s Go Crazy”

19. “When Doves Cry”

20. “Purple Rain”

21. “1999”

22. “U Got The Look”

23. “It’s Gonna Be A Beautiful Night Medley (featuring Miles Davis)”

All tracks previously unreleased

Sign O’ the Times 7-Inch Singles Boxed Set Tracklist:

1A. “Sign “O” The Times (Edit)”

1B. “La, La, La, He, He, Hee (Edit)”

2A. “If I Was Your Girlfriend (Edit)”

2B. “Shockadelica’

3A. “U Got The Look”

3B. “Housequake (Edit)”

4A. “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade)”

4B. “Hot Thing (Edit)”

5A. “Hot Thing (Edit)”

5B. “Hot Thing (Edit)”

6A. “The Cross”

6B. “Adore”

7A. “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)”

7B. “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 2)”

Tracks 7A and 7B previously unreleased