SPIN’s Untitled Twitch Stream is back for another week of live performances, gaming sessions, Q&As, and more with some of your favorite artists. This week (June 1 – June 7), we’re bringing you intimate performances from Pop Evil, Static Cycle and Magic Giant as well as a DJ set by Sam Spiegel.

For those who haven’t joined us on Twitch yet, head to twitch.tv/spinmag to see what you’ve been missing. We’ve also just launched brand new official SPIN badges and emotes on Twitch for our subscribers (in addition to the usual benefits, like ad-free viewing), which is also entirely free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Check out the full weekly schedule below, and don’t forget to follow along on Twitter and Instagram for daily updates and reminders.