Perfume Genius Covers Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’

A few weeks after being on our list of the 30 Best Albums of 2020 (So Far), Perfume Genius has shared a gem of a cover. For Amazon Originals, the artist also known as Mike Hadreas covered Mazzy Star’s 1994 classic “Fade Into You.”

The song is part of Amazon’s PROUD playlist, which focuses on the best new music from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I chose ‘Fade Into You’ because I carried it with me for a long time and I always looked to it for the warmth and the very heavy vibe that it always brings,” Perfume Genius said in a statement. “It felt almost uncoverable but I wondered what I could do to make it sharper and maybe a little more desperate but still maintain the sort of beauty of it and the quietness of it.”

Earlier this year, Mazzy Star’s David Roback died at the age of 61.

Last month, Perfume Genius released Set My Heart On Fire Immediately on Matador Records.

Listen to the song below.