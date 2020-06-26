Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament Announces New EP American Death Squad

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for Pearl Jam, to say the least. Gigaton was released to rave reviews in March, but the band hasn’t been able to tour behind it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While in quarantine, though, bassist Jeff Ament channeled his energy into writing and recording a solo EP, which was announced today (June 26). American Death Squad features four new songs, including the moody and melodic “The Divine Perfume,” which can be heard below.

“In the days following the postponement of our tour, I found it necessary to find an outlet for the energy we had created going into the tour. Pivot was the word of March. So, every morning, I retreated to the studio with the goal of writing a song every day, no matter how shite. Days of isolating and watching the news of the destruction courtesy the virus (and the ineptitude of our leadership or as named here the American Death Squad) made for vivid dreams and a helplessness. These were some of the first songs out of the gate. Raw and succinct,” Ament said in a statement.

Half of the EP was performed on guitar, while the other was on piano.

Listen to the song and see the tracklisting below. Preorder the 7-inch here.

