To mark National Wear Orange Day, also known as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, takes place today (June 5), and Pearl Jam marked the occasion by going deep into their archives.

In 1992, the band released its upsetting, multiple-VMA-winning video for “Jeremy,” which was apparently only an edited version. In honor of National Wear Orange Day, Pearl Jam have shared the uncensored version of that clip which was previously unavailable in the U.S. due to TV censorship laws. We won’t spoil what’s made explicit in the new cut.

For the occasion, the band has also shared a revised version of their “Choices” t-shirt circa 1992 that originall read “9 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns” on the back. The updated shirt now reads “10 out of 10 kids prefer Crayons to guns.”

Earlier this year, the band released their latest studio LP, Gigaton, one of our favorite albums of 2020 so far. Producer Josh Evans gave insight to the three-year process that went into the making of the album.

The band had to postpone their upcoming 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. The European dates are set to take place in 2021.

(1/3) In addition to the equity protests taking place around the country, today also marks National Wear Orange Day. The increase in gun violence since the debut of “Jeremy” is staggering. pic.twitter.com/xzdSFaw6gS — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 5, 2020

(3/3) We have also released an updated Choices shirt with all proceeds to support organizations working to prevent gun violence: https://t.co/7sqiDOZOcM We can prevent gun deaths whether mass shootings, deaths of despair, law enforcement, or accidental. — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) June 6, 2020

Watch the uncensored version of “Jeremy” below.