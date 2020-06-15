Two illegal “quarantine raves” in Manchester this weekend at Daisy Nook Country Park and in Carrington resulted in a rape, a death and three stabbings, according to the BBC.

Photos and videos of the events created a stir on social media, as they showed people not wearing masks or social distancing despite mass gatherings being illegal in the U.K. due to the pandemic. Shots of volunteers picking up trash Sunday morning also went viral.

I’m at the field where the rave took place along with volunteers who have been here for hours. These are the scenes they were met with. @MENnewsdesk pic.twitter.com/Lbt4ZhA9VO — Helena Vesty (@HelenaVesty) June 14, 2020

The Daisy Nook event on Saturday, June 13 and was coined as a “quarantine rave,” according to a sign an attendee was holding. Roughly 4,000 people attended the rave as a 20-year-old man died of a suspected drug overdose.

Roughly 2,000 people attended a rave in the suburb of Carrington, where the greater Manchester Police Force is investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman and three stabbings. One of the stabbing victims had life-threatening injuries but officers were able to “administer life-saving first aid,” according to the police report.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said the raves “were illegal and I condemn them taking place – they were clearly a breach of Coronavirus legislation and guidelines, and have had tragic consequences.”

Participants were also reportedly throwing trash at police and vandalized a police car during the event. British Parliament Member Angela Rayner tweeted that those in attendance “put themselves and their loved ones at risk.”

Those who attended put themselves and their loved ones at risk. Compeltely irresponsible. A lot of effort went into online events this weekend across GM. Those who attended should be ashamed of themselves. My local area now has to deal with the aftermath. https://t.co/XDwnFxGozm — 🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 (@AngelaRayner) June 14, 2020