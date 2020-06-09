Of Mice and Men’s Austin Carlile Accused of Sexual Assault

Former Of Mice and Men singer Austin Carlile has been accused by multiple individuals of sexual assault. Additionally, in one of the victims’ social media posts, they accuse Alternative Press of not running a story on the accusations after the outlet posted a story about Carlile earlier in the week.

One of the accusers, Caitlin Stiffler, shared a lengthy statement on Facebook detailing the allegations and calling out Alternative Press for not reporting over 15 different stories shared with the publication regarding Carlile’s behavior.

“He not only raped girls, probably more than anyone even knows about, he was a predator seeking out underage girls by using his position in the music industry to do so. He threatened you with a lawsuit and you backed down. I get it, who would want to be involved in that when you could just… not,” Stiffler wrote.

Her account was corroborated by her husband.

“A few years back, realizing the extent of the damage done, I organized a group of women (MANY) who had been raped or sexually assaulted by @austincarlile over the years to be interviewed by @AltPress. I knew him personally, I worked in the scene & I married one of his victims,” Jonathan Stiffler said in a tweet.

Alternative Press responded to the accusation of the story being buried, saying that “the story couldn’t run as it was told. As a female-led, lgbtq+ editorial staff, we’re going to reopen this & find the answers you’re looking for. We do not condone any of the accusations & this story WILL be heard.”

Carlile’s former bandmates put out a statement of their own, in which they did not name him but said that they “absolutely condemn sexual violence and harassment in any form.”

Reps for Carlile didn’t immediately respond to SPIN’s request for comment. SPIN also reached out to the Alternative Press for a request for comment.

Carlile left Of Mice and Men in 2016 to focus on his battle with Marfan syndrome.

You can read the full text of Stiffler’s post, which has since been deleted from Facebook, below.

Remember when over 15 girls shared their stories with you about this serial rapist? Because I do. I was one of them. Now you want to not only share HIS nonsense, but you want to put his name next to Jesus? No, just, no. It’s not okay. The alternative community has followed you for YEARS. I followed your stories so closely all through high school and watched my artist friends be featured by your magazine. To be contacted by you to share my story, in hopes that it wouldn’t keep happening to other girls, felt like a dream. Finally there was something I could do, considering I was told by law enforcement that there was nothing else I could hope for with no physical evidence. I never thought anyone would believe me or take this seriously, then there was your magazine asking us to share. He not only raped girls, probably more than anyone even knows about, he was a predator seeking out underage girls by using his position in the music industry to do so. He threatened you with a lawsuit and you backed down. I get it, who would want to be involved in that when you could just… not. That was your choice, a choice none of us had. We can’t just let it go and forget. I for one had hoped that you would at the very least stop featuring him. Guess I was wrong to hope that. He needs CANCELLED. Get him out of these kids’ faces who believe he’s a good person deserving of recognition.”

A few years back, realizing the extent of the damage done, I organized a group of women (MANY) who had been raped or sexually assaulted by @austincarlile over the years to be interviewed by @AltPress. I knew him personally, I worked in the scene & I married one of his victims. — Father Jonathan Stiffler (@jdstiffler) June 8, 2020

For legal purposes regarding the Austin Carlile accusations, the story couldn't run as it was told. As a female-led, lgbtq+ editorial staff, we're going to reopen this & find the answers you're looking for. We do not condone any of the accusations & this story WILL be heard. — altpress (@AltPress) June 9, 2020