My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies Highlight Riot Fest 2021 Lineup

My Chemical Romance, Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels and Pixies are among the highlights of the first wave lineup for Riot Fest 2021. Yes, you read correctly.

In addition to announcing the first part of its lineup for 2021, Riot Fest shared the sad news that the 2020 edition has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also appearing are Lupe Fiasco (who is performing The Cool in full for the first time), Coheed and Cambria, Taking Back Sunday, New Found Glory and the Circle Jerks, back for the first time at the fest since 2010.

Vic Mensa, Living Colour, Big Freedia, Toots and the Maytals, Best Coast, L7, Meg Myers, Beach Bunny also are part of the first wave announcement.

The actual festival will take place on Sept. 17-19, 2021.

Weekend passes are on sale now, starting at $149.98. In addition, the festival will host a special Thursday preview night on Sept. 16, 2021 with exclusive performances.

Check out the full first wave lineup below: