In what should come as a surprise to no one, Lollapalooza 2020 has been canceled.

This year’s event was supposed to take place from July 30 through Aug. 2. There had yet to be a lineup reveal and tickets weren’t on sale.

The Chicago Tribune was first to report the news of the cancellation. Taste of Chicago, the Air and Water Show, the Chicago Jazz Festival were also canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement per the Tribune. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Instead of the usual festival, Lollapalooza will have a weekend-long streaming event that will take place on the dates the festival was supposed to take place. Lollapalooza plans on returning in 2021 to celebrate its 30th anniversary in grand fashion.

Lollapalooza already pushed its South American festivals to later this year, though those seem to be in question as well.

So far this year, a number of high-profile festivals, including Ultra and SXSW, were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of now, Coachella is scheduled to take place in October, though it appears they’re looking ahead to 2021.

Music industry insiders and experts don’t expect full, large-scale music events to take place until at least early next year.

Below is the official statement.