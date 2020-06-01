LL Cool J posted a freestyle on his Instagram account on Sunday where he shared his outrage on the centuries of racism in the United States and the current situation unfolding across the United States.

In the freestyle, he said: “For 400 years you had your knees on our necks / A garden of evil with no seeds of respect / In America’s mirror all she sees is regret / Instead of letting blood live they begging for blood let.”

LL continued by outlining why people are so angry today and why this weekend’s actions are an inflection point in this country’s history.

“Jumping up and down on police cars and vex / After Chauvin killed George Floyd we got next / Molotov cocktails anarchy on the set / The rich took the loot so now we loot shit / Feeling like a caged tiger that’s whipped to do tricks / That’s why I started fires and yelled and threw bricks / They tried to run me over and arrest me and shit / Tazed, pepper spray and a gaze with the kid.”

Over the weekend, many music figures have spoken up this weekend as the protests surrounded Floyd’s death continued. Jay-Z reached out to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about the Floyd situation, saying that he seeks justice for him. Killer Mike delivered an impassioned plea to protestors in Atlanta to not burn down their own houses in anger on Friday. On Saturday, Halsey was hit by rubber bullets and shrapnel during a protest in Los Angeles.

Other musicians have voiced their anger with the situation and spoke out against racism while Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish have penned angry messages about privilege. On the other side, Lana Del Rey was slammed for sharing footage of people looting.

Watch LL Cool J’s full freestyle below.