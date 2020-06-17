Liz Phair Sings New Song About Twitter’s New Voice Feature on Twitter

Liz Phair is a great follow on Twitter. If you haven’t had the chance to, now’s a good time. Why do you ask? Well, there’s good reason besides the obvious.

On Wednesday, Twitter rolled out a new feature where you can audio tweet (you read correctly) in 140 seconds (get it?), and Phair decided to have some fun with it.

“Oh yeah, Twitter didn’t pay me to say this/ But I like it very much/ I like it a lot/ I think I’ll use it too much,” she opened the impromptu song. And hopefully, she’ll keep doing stuff like this.

She concluded by singing, “Don’t be surprised if you never hear from me again because I’m just playing with the sound feature…”

Phair was supposed to tour this year both on her own and with Alanis Morissette and Garbage before the coronavirus pandemic wiped everything out.

Listen to Phair’s new “song” below.