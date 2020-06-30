Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Announces New Album Created on Twitch

At the beginning of quarantine, Mike Shinoda fell in love with Twitch. He spent every weekday creating art on the platform as fans shared their feedback on what he was doing in real-time. Four days a week were dedicated to making music, while one day a week was spent working on visual art.

Now, 12 of the tracks the Linkin Park co-founder created with fans will comprise his latest project, Dropped Frames, Vol. 1, which is out on July 10 on his Kenji Kobayashi Productions .

During the creation of the project, Shinoda offered fans “ShinodaBucks” and took their suggestions via a live chat.

“Dropped Frames is just as much about the live channel as it is about the ‘album’,” Shinoda says. “The collection of songs is a highlight reel of the tracks I make on the channel, but a big part of the experience is the stream itself. When I start, I usually have very little idea of where it will go. What comes out is a product of the viewers’ suggestions, my spur-of-the-moment ideas, and whatever inexplicable magic is floating in between.”

The project was basically guided by fans to where it is now: a mesh of “Mariachi,” “Bollywood hip-hop” and “90’s boy band pop” suggestions, featuring flute loops, Nintendo GameBoy-driven chords and vocal chants made up of hundreds of fan submissions.

In advance of the project, Shinoda released three tracks, “Open Door,” “Super Galaxtica” and “Osiris.”

Check them out below:

Here’s the tracklisting:

Open Door

Super Galaxtica

Duckbot

Cupcake Cake

El Rey Demonio

Doodle Buzz

Channeling Pt. 1 (feat. Dan Mayo)

Osiris

Babble Bobble

Session McSessionface

Neon Crickets

Booty Down