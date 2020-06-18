News \

Kid Rock’s Bar Loses Beer License for 5 Days After Disregarding Nashville’s COVID-19 Restrictions

Bar has 14 days to appeal the ruling

Remember just a few months ago when Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky-Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse defied the city of Nashville over closing its space due to COVID-19? Then remember when it eventually gave in? That seems like eons ago.

In the past week as Nashville has gradually reopened, a photo circulated where Big Ass Honky-Tonk and Rock & Roll Steakhouse was filled to capacity with patrons. As you can see below, there wasn’t much social distancing nor folks wearing masks. Even more problematic (at least in this case), bars in Davidson County can’t sit at bars or be served.

This was last night at Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville. Our cases in TN are skyrocketing. All of our local, independent venues have been closed for three months, and there’s no sign of financial aid coming their way from our city, state, or the federal government. Steve Smith – the man who owns this bar, and many others in Nashville – gets a lot of air time and consideration from @johncooper4nashville and carries a lot of weight here in town. He has also reportedly been antagonizing people into removing their masks at his businesses and boycotting our shutdowns entirely. He likely wants to see all of our local independent venues fail because he stands to benefit financially from it while our local original music scene will collapse in on itself. He and his businesses have been a stain on this town for years now*. I don’t even really know what to say, except: speak up on behalf of our more sensible populace and our local businesses that have been hung out to dry. They need your help. *Please note, I don’t begrudge anyone for going to work right now. Unemployment and $1,200 are nowhere near enough, if you were even able to get it in the first place.

Let’s just say that the city of Nashville wasn’t too pleased.

According to the Tennesseean, the bar, along with three others, was found to be in violation of the city’s emergency public health order. The four bars had their beer permits revoked for five days. However, that doesn’t impact serving liquor.

“They were in violation of two points of the order that states bar areas must remain closed to the public,” inspector Melvin Brown told the Tennessean. “No interaction with the public is allowed, and alcohol can only be served at tables and booths.”

Brown also said that he’d be returning to the bars in the coming days to see if there are any additional violations.

All of the bars have 14 days to request an appeal. A fine of $1,000 is the maximum penalty for the first violation.

“The Nashville government is, like, communist. They’ve got us behind a Berlin Wall,” bar co-owner Steve Smith told the Tennessean on Tuesday. “We met with Mayor Cooper and the doctors weeks ago and explained how having bar service is safer than table service. They’re doing everything they can to put us out of business. The state of Tennessee is already in Phase 4 and they’re talking about holding us in Phase 2. It’s against our constitutional rights.”

Phase 3 of the reopening, which is set to begin next week, would allow bar occupation at half capacity.

