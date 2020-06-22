News \
Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Accusation From 2014
The pop star denied the incident that allegedly took place during SXSW 2014 and said he will take legal action
Justin Bieber has denied the accusations of sexual assault that a woman said happened during SXSW on March 9, 2014.
The woman, who goes by “Danielle,” detailed on Twitter (which has now been deleted but can be seen below) how she met the pop star at an event and he brought her and her friends back to his room at the Four Seasons in Austin before taking her to another room to have sex. She said she said she felt uncomfortable and asked him to stop.
In another set of tweets, another woman accused Bieber of sexual assault in New York City in 2015.
Bieber issued a lengthy response to the SXSW accusation on Twitter, but not the second one.
“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” he said.
“Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” Bieber continued. “I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement.”
Bieber continued by showing receipts that he didn’t stay at the Four Seasons that night, but an Airbnb on March 9 and then the Westin the f0llowing night.
SPIN has reached to Bieber’s reps for further comment.
“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Bieber wrote.
Read all of Bieber’s tweets and the accusations below: