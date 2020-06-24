Get ready for a visual explosion. And that’s all thanks to Jónsi.

Jónsi Birgisson, also known for being the frontman in Sigur Rós, returns with a new video for his single, “Swill.”

Directed by Barnaby Roper, the clip opens with his head in focus with hands all over it. The video then moves into a series of other visuals that range from digital illustrations of florals growing on bodies by Pandagunda to clips of people with really long hair whipping it around. There’s definitely a lot going on.

“Swill” follows the release of “Exhale,” which he dropped in April.

And the two songs are part of his first album in a decade, Shiver, set to release on Oct. 2 via Krunk. The record includes vocal contributions from Robyn and Liz Fraser of the Cocteau Twins. PC Music founder A.G. Cook headed production.

See the Jónsi’ Shiver tracklist below:

1. “Exhale”

2. “Shiver”

3. “Cannibal” (with Liz Fraser)

4. “Wildeye”

5. “Sumarið Sem Aldrei Kom”

6. “Kórall”

7. “Salt Licorice” (with Robyn)

8. “Hold”

9. “Swill”

10. “Grenade”

11. “Beautiful Boy”

Watch Jónsi’s new video for “Swill” below.

You can pre-order Shiver here.