Listen to John Prine’s Final Song ‘I Remember Everything’

The music world was devastated when John Prine died from complications from COVID-19 earlier this year. His final album was released in 2018, but on Thursday night, his final song was shared by his estate.

“I Remember Everything” was produced by country hitmaker Dave Cobb and co-written by Pat McLaughlin. The tune was unveiled following the all-star tribute to the singer-songwriter that featured As from Kacey Musgraves, Sturgill Simpson, Kurt Vile, Margo Price, Jason Isbell among many more.

Following his death, tributes from musicians far and wide poured in, including from Elvis Costello, Jeff Tweedy, Bonnie Raitt, Lilly Hiatt, Natalie Maines, Jim James, Roger Waters, and more.

Listen to the song below.