John Dolmayan of System of a Down Calls Democrats ‘True Fascists,’ ‘True Bigots’

System of a Down’s drummer John Dolmayan is back on Instagram with another politically charged post, as he wished the president a “happy birthday” on Sunday and called Democrats “the true bigots hidden in plain sight from the same party who fought to maintain slavery.”

Dolmayan has previously said his political leanings set him apart from his bandmates, particularly vocalist Serj Tankian, who recently called for the president’s resignation. And after calling Trump the “most attacked president in history yet the greatest friend to minorities” and calling the defunding of police “stupidity,” Dolmayan elaborated and explained why he shares his thoughts on Instagram.

“The reason I post my opinions on this forum and open myself up to attack and ridicule is for you, the silent ones who think they are alone in a world where their thoughts are alien or wrong,” Dolmayan wrote.

He then wrote that Democrats are also responsible for “non-voting rights for women” and “70 plus million abortions, a large majority of whom were black.”

Tankian, on the other hand, recently shared a VICE article analyzing SOAD lyrics, claiming the group “radicalized” a generation of metal fans. He also continues to share posts in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.