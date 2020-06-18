As the calls pile up for the music business to change its practices and compensate black artists both past and present, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has an idea on how songwriters can do their part.

In a tweet on Thursday, Tweedy outlined a plan where songwriters can donate a direct percentage of their “writer’s share” revenue to organizations that assist the black community.

“I don’t possess the expertise to manifest this initiative, but I can begin to do my part by committing 5% of my writer revenue to organizations that are working toward racial justice, including but not limited to Movement for Black Lives and Black Women’s Blueprint,” Tweedy said in a statement.

He concluded by calling on copyright organizations like ASCAP, BMI and SESAC “to implement such a program” and to commit to reparations to black artists whose work “was stolen outright.”

“Hundreds of us joining together could provide some tremendous relief. Thousands of us committing to a reparations initiative could change our business and the world we live in.”

See Tweedy’s full statement below.