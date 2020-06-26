Huey, Rapper Behind ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It,’ Dies at 31

Huey, who’s best known for his 2006 hit “Pop, Lock and Drop It,” was shot and killed last night (June 26). He was 31.

The shooting took place before 11pm in the front yard of a home in Kinloch, located in St. Louis County in Missouri, Fox2 Now reported.

Huey was then taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that the other man who was shot has survived and went to the Ferguson Police Department following the shooting. The second victim’s name hasn’t been disclosed.

Born Lawrence Franks, Jr., Huey gained critical and national fame when his debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” released in 2006. Not only did it quickly rise into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but he was also part of the generation of St. Louis hip-hop rappers who gained nationwide popularity following Nelly and Chingy.

Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

Following his death, tributes and memories to the late rapper poured into social media, which you can find below.

They killed my lil cousin😢 https://t.co/jgrv7cqJHV — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

The last time we performed together! Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us hard man!😢 pic.twitter.com/Vq16Ju944U — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

shed a few , my dawg Huey is gone forever. thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here. much much love forever. pic.twitter.com/18S62VBvbW — J∆YLIEN (@jaylienwesley) June 26, 2020

Huey was a signed artist best known for the 2006 hit, “Pop, Lock, and Drop It.” @FOX2now @KPLR11 #stlnews pic.twitter.com/Wd6qXlaHsz — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) June 26, 2020