Hayley Williams Shares Her Favorite Paramore Songs

When author Jay Coles shared his list of favorite Paramore songs, other fans followed suit. But it piqued their curiosity over what exactly are frontwoman Hayley Williams’ favorite Paramore songs.

hayley u can't like this and then not share ur top five Paramore songs, ur the #1 stan you have to share @yelyahwilliams https://t.co/ibCSalv27Z — ash (@hiimynameisash) June 28, 2020

Williams, who recently dropped her solo LP, Petals for Armor, couldn’t let her fans down and shared her list putting “Told You So,” off their 2017 record, After Laughter, at the top of the list followed by “Hard Times,” “Pool,” Rose-Colored Boy and then “Caught Myself (live).”

She didn’t give “honorable mentions” to “Tell Me How” and “Hate to See Your Heart Break.”

1. Told You So

2. Hard Times

3. Pool

4. Rose-Colored Boy

5. Caught Myself (live) honorable mentions:

- Tell Me How, tho i cant listen to it

- Hate To See Your Heart Break https://t.co/u8x7rShbjZ — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

It’s safe to say that really liked Paramore’s most recent studio project. So fans continued to investigate and asked what other throwback tracks she liked. And she responded accordingly:

1. Future (live)

2. Crazy Girls

3. Fast In My Car

4. Last Hope

5. Aint It Fun basically, the last 2 paramore albums are our best. nooo contest. https://t.co/i6wI8NflAd — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

But still, this wasn’t enough for fans who asked her why she was ignoring 2009’s Bright New Eyes. And so she said, “u kno, what fuck it…,” with her top five containing the words “Anything except ‘The Only Exception.'”

u kno wut, fuck it… BNE top 5: 1. Anything

2. Except

3. The

4. Only

5. Exception https://t.co/zbGGjWXKN1 — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

While Williams never spoke about it explicitly, fan speculated that “The Only Exception” was about her ex-husband, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert. The two split in 2017.

Onto happier things, Williams ended her fan Twitter conversations with a post about why she loved “I Caught Myself.”

yup. this is why it’s in my top 5… cause the guys sound dreamy and i get to wail and flail to it. hey ps, HAPPY PRIDE. Black Trans and LGBTQ+ Lives Matter. we would not have Pride without those lives.

it’s time for me to get off socials now, been ‘round here all day. luv u. https://t.co/RJmDEbd9Gm — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) June 28, 2020

If you’d like to find out SPIN’s picks for Hayley Williams’ best songs, you can find them here.