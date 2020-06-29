News \
Hayley Williams Shares Her Favorite Paramore Songs
Which track will top her list?
When author Jay Coles shared his list of favorite Paramore songs, other fans followed suit. But it piqued their curiosity over what exactly are frontwoman Hayley Williams’ favorite Paramore songs.
Williams, who recently dropped her solo LP, Petals for Armor, couldn’t let her fans down and shared her list putting “Told You So,” off their 2017 record, After Laughter, at the top of the list followed by “Hard Times,” “Pool,” Rose-Colored Boy and then “Caught Myself (live).”
She didn’t give “honorable mentions” to “Tell Me How” and “Hate to See Your Heart Break.”
It’s safe to say that really liked Paramore’s most recent studio project. So fans continued to investigate and asked what other throwback tracks she liked. And she responded accordingly:
But still, this wasn’t enough for fans who asked her why she was ignoring 2009’s Bright New Eyes. And so she said, “u kno, what fuck it…,” with her top five containing the words “Anything except ‘The Only Exception.'”
While Williams never spoke about it explicitly, fan speculated that “The Only Exception” was about her ex-husband, New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert. The two split in 2017.
Onto happier things, Williams ended her fan Twitter conversations with a post about why she loved “I Caught Myself.”
