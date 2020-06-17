Haim Perform Women in Music Pt III Songs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Series

Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III is slated to be released next Friday (June 26). Ahead of it, the sisters performed a three-song set from quarantine in a modified version of NPR’s Tiny Desk series.

The stripped-down set saw them perform “The Steps,” “I Know Alone” and “Summer Girl,” which featured Henry Solomon on saxophone.

Recently, Haim performed on the Late Late Show With James Corden and have so far released “Don’t Wanna,” “I Know Alone” “Summer Girl,” “Hallelujah” and “The Steps” from the album. Before the pandemic canceled everything, Haim was on a promo tour that took place at delis in select cities.

Check it out below.