Guns N’ Roses to Stream 2018 Download Festival Set
It's the second show in their Not In This Lifetime Selects series
After being quiet for a few weeks, Guns N’ Roses will be airing another show in their Not In This Lifetime Selects series.
This one comes from a classic show from the Download Festival in 2018. That show, which took place at Donington Park, Castle Donington, England, was a marathon set, featuring 28 songs, including covers of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” Jimmy Webb’s “Wichita Lineman,” and Velvet Revolver’s “Slither.”
The rockers launched their Not in This Lifetime Selects streaming series last month with a 2019 show from Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena serving as the first one.
Guns N’ Roses played one show this year before having to postpone their tour plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The set airs at 6 pm EST/3 pm PST on Guns N’ Roses’ YouTube channel. Or you can tune in below.
Here’s the setlist:
It’s So Easy
Mr. Brownstone
Chinese Democracy
Welcome to the Jungle
Double Talkin’ Jive
Better
Estranged
Live and Let Die (Wings cover)
Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)
Rocket Queen
You Could Be Mine
Attitude (Misfits cover) (“You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” intro)
This I Love
Shadow of Your Love
Civil War
Slash Guitar Solo
Speak Softly Love (Love Theme From The Godfather) (Nino Rota cover)
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Coma
Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)
Wish You Were Here (Pink Floyd cover) (Slash and Richard Fortus guitar duet)
November Rain (“Layla” intro with Axl on grand piano)
Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)
Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover) (“Only Women Bleed” intro)
Nightrain
Encore:
Patience
(“Waiting On A Friend” intro)
The Seeker (The Who cover)
Paradise City